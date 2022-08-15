From London to Canterbury: Pilgrim’s way stages

Preparing, organising and taking a trip is always a great reason to be happy and excited. What a better way than to travel around part of the British Islands, starting in the beautiful city of London and ending up in Canterbury? It may be a short trip, but there are always a thousand ways to make it a longer one if you decide to stop in certain cities along the way.

The beginning of the journey

The best way to make this trip is to hire a car, so you can have more freedom of movement. Therefore, once you have rested it is time to head to Canterbury and since you are full of energy, why not make the first stop of the trip in Greenwich?

Greenwich

It only takes forty minutes to get to Greenwich from London. While you may be tempted to spend several hours visiting the famous Greenwich Meridian, there are hundreds of interesting things to see in the city beyond that. Why not spend a night there and enjoy what this amazing place has to offer?

First of all, it is a good idea to visit the historic city centre, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997. Then, if you like antiques and ships, we recommend you visit the Cutty Sark, built in 1869 to transport tea from England to China. At the end of your tour of this imposing ship, you can cross under the River Thames through the 370-metre Greenwich Foot Tunnel.

For a rest, you can walk to Greenwich Park and relax for a few hours with its spectacular views and 73 hectares. To finish the tour, do not miss the opportunity to visit the Royal Observatory, built on the ruins of the city’s castle. You will also be able to see the line that divides the two hemispheres in the courtyard!

It is time to rest and get ready for the second and last day of your trip, so find a hotel room and recharge your batteries.

Dunkirk

When you get back in the car the next day and continue on the road to Canterbury, you will come across a very small village called Dunkirk. It only has about 1100 residents, but like all British villages, it has a special charm.

Its church is made of stone and you can visit it and chat with one of the villagers to learn about its history. There is no better way to travel and discover places than with a local.

You can eat in one of the local taverns and relax in one of the parks until it is time to get back in the car and drive to Canterbury.

Canterbury: End of the trip

The first thing to do on arrival is to check into your hotel. However, you will not be there long, as you will soon be out of your room on a tour of churches, cathedrals and abbeys.

Canterbury is full of them and you will not be able to choose which one you like best. The first stop is Canterbury Cathedral, the city’s greatest treasure. This is the oldest cathedral in England. It suffered a fire in 1070 and had to be almost completely rebuilt.

Then you can walk to St Augustine’s Abbey and see the now-ruined tombs of the Kings of Kent and the Archbishops of Canterbury, as it was once a tradition to bury them there.

After this visit it is time for a change of scenery and enjoy Canterbury Castle, or better said its ruins. You could then imagine what life would have been like within its walls.

A good option if you do not want to miss the most important and emblematic parts of Canterbury is to hire a tour guide. But why not get lost in the streets and discover the hidden corners of the city?