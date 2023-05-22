From June, Vietnam entered the world Michelin map

In June, a handful of restaurants in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will become the country’s first representatives on the Michelin map. Many experts believe that the first Michelin-starred restaurants and cafes in Vietnam would draw in international tourists to visit, spreading the passion for delicious cuisine in Hanoi and HCMC.

The Michelin Guide, the world’s leading culinary reference, ranks restaurants through an award system, with the Michelin Star being the most famous recognition awarded to restaurants that provide the finest dining experience. In addition to the prestigious Star rating system, the Michelin Guide provides a Bib Gourmand award category for restaurants that serve outstanding meals at reasonable costs.

According to the Organizing Committee, many award categories will be presented to honor Vietnamese cuisine at the event on June 6, including MICHELIN Selected (list of Michelin-recommended restaurants), Bib Gourmand (list of good eateries with affordable prices), MICHELIN Guide Special Awards (Michelin’s special award system), and MICHELIN Stars (Michelin Starred restaurants).

Tourists visiting Vietnam will have more high-class stops thanks to the Michelin list, particularly the group of Michelin-starred restaurants in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The list of restaurants that have been chosen will be available on all official Michelin Guide platforms, including the website, mobile app, and social media.

Michelin specialists have been observing Vietnamese cuisine for a long time, according to Mr. Gwendal Poullennec – International Director of Michelin Guide. Ho Chi Minh City, in particular, is noted for its excitement, with fast-paced growth and unique cuisine, and for being always full of energy and new prospects. Hanoi provides a different energy source that is more tranquil and quiet, with few stores and restaurants that travelers may find anywhere, particularly in the old area.

“Our anonymous appraisers are thrilled to discover many culinary gems with exquisite preparation and distinct flavors,” Gwendal Poulllennec stated.