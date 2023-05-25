From July 1, Vietnam Airlines resumes the route across Indochina

From July 1, 2023, Vietnam Airlines will resume service between Hanoi and Luang Prabang (Laos) and Siem Reap (Cambodia), with three flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by Airbus A321. From October 30, 2023, the airline intends to raise the frequency of this route to 5 flights per week.

Aside from this route, Vietnam Airlines is now running another trans-Indochina route, the travel between Hanoi – Vientiane (Laos) – Phnom Penh (Cambodia) – Ho Chi Minh City, with a frequency of 7 flights per week by Airbus A321.

According to a Vietnam Airlines representative, the resumption of the trans-Indochina route between the three countries of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia after a period of suspension due to the pandemic will provide many convenient flight options for tourists to visit world cultural heritages while also complementing Vietnam Airlines’ international flight network. These routes will benefit the rehabilitation and growth of the region’s tourism sector, as well as commerce, investment, and cultural interchange between Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

Vietnam Airlines is continuing to promote international flight products, including opening new routes, increasing frequency, and restoring a number of routes to serve tourists during the summer peak, including the May 20 launch of a flight route between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai (India), and the June 15 launch of a flight route between Hanoi and Melbourne (Australia).

The airline also resumed service between Hanoi and Chengdu (China) on June 4; increased the frequency of the routes Da Nang – Narita (Japan), Hanoi – Fukuoka (Japan), Hanoi – Singapore, Hanoi – Siem Reap (Cambodia), Ho Chi Minh City – Sydney/Melbourne (Australia)/Paris (France), and others.

@vtv.vn