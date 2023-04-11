From Food to Scenery: The Top 5 Experiences You Can’t Miss in Vietnam

Vietnam is a popular tourist destination in Southeast Asia known for its rich culture, stunning natural scenery, and delicious cuisine. From the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City to the serene landscapes of Halong Bay and the ancient capital of Hue, there’s no shortage of things to see and do in Vietnam.

Foreign travelers can enjoy a variety of experiences such as cruising the Mekong Delta, exploring the vibrant markets of Hanoi, trekking in the mountains of Sapa, and trying local delicacies like pho and banh mi.

As a foreign tourist in Vietnam, Brekke Fletcher – a writer for the world’s leading travel magazine Lonely Planet – had the opportunity to indulge in the country’s diverse cuisine and explore its stunning natural beauty.

Here are five of her top experiences:

Scooter tour of Ho Chi Minh City: On her first night in the city, Fletcher hopped on the back of a scooter and rode into the bustling city center. She tasted a variety of flavors at the local market, including Chinese roasted duck and French baguettes.

Mekong Delta boat tour: Fletcher traveled to Ben Tre province and explored the Mekong Delta on a small-boat tour. She visited an artisan workshop and enjoyed lunch with a local farming family on one of the delta’s islands.

Train journey to Hue: Fletcher described the train journey to Hue as one of the most beautiful in Southeast Asia. The scenic ride offers coastal and rural views, as well as opportunities to buy snacks from vendors who hop on along the way.

Lan Ha Bay cruise: Fletcher spent a day and night cruising the waters of Lan Ha Bay, a less-touristy area known for its stunning scenery. She even kayaked into a sea cave and watched the sun set while sipping cocktails.

Dining with a Hanoian family: On her last night in Vietnam, Fletcher had dinner with a local family in Hanoi and tried Cha ca, a specialty dish of freshwater fish marinated in fragrant spices. The experience was a highlight of her trip.

According to Brekke Fletcher, Vietnam is a destination that offers a unique blend of adventure, culture, and relaxation, making it a must-visit for any traveler seeking a memorable experience in Southeast Asia.