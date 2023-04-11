Home » From Food to Scenery: The Top 5 Experiences You Can’t Miss in Vietnam
ReviewsTravel

From Food to Scenery: The Top 5 Experiences You Can’t Miss in Vietnam

by Contributor

Vietnam is a popular tourist destination in Southeast Asia known for its rich culture, stunning natural scenery, and delicious cuisine. From the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City to the serene landscapes of Halong Bay and the ancient capital of Hue, there’s no shortage of things to see and do in Vietnam.

Foreign travelers can enjoy a variety of experiences such as cruising the Mekong Delta, exploring the vibrant markets of Hanoi, trekking in the mountains of Sapa, and trying local delicacies like pho and banh mi.

As a foreign tourist in Vietnam, Brekke Fletcher –  a writer for the world’s leading travel magazine Lonely Planet – had the opportunity to indulge in the country’s diverse cuisine and explore its stunning natural beauty.

Here are five of her top experiences:

Scooter tour of Ho Chi Minh City: On her first night in the city, Fletcher hopped on the back of a scooter and rode into the bustling city center. She tasted a variety of flavors at the local market, including Chinese roasted duck and French baguettes.

Mekong Delta boat tour: Fletcher traveled to Ben Tre province and explored the Mekong Delta on a small-boat tour. She visited an artisan workshop and enjoyed lunch with a local farming family on one of the delta’s islands.

Cruise company Aqua Expeditions offers Mekong River journeys through Cambodia and Vietnam.
@Holger Leue & Lars Böhnke/Aqua Expeditions

Train journey to Hue: Fletcher described the train journey to Hue as one of the most beautiful in Southeast Asia. The scenic ride offers coastal and rural views, as well as opportunities to buy snacks from vendors who hop on along the way.

Lan Ha Bay cruise: Fletcher spent a day and night cruising the waters of Lan Ha Bay, a less-touristy area known for its stunning scenery. She even kayaked into a sea cave and watched the sun set while sipping cocktails.

Lan Ha Bay (Image: Getty Images)

Dining with a Hanoian family: On her last night in Vietnam, Fletcher had dinner with a local family in Hanoi and tried Cha ca, a specialty dish of freshwater fish marinated in fragrant spices. The experience was a highlight of her trip.

 

According to Brekke Fletcher, Vietnam is a destination that offers a unique blend of adventure, culture, and relaxation, making it a must-visit for any traveler seeking a memorable experience in Southeast Asia.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

How Vietnam rises like a miracle from a...

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Vietnam...

Vietnam Improves Online Medical Treatment with TrueConf Technology

Foreign Tourist Raped in Vietnam’s Lan Ha Bay...

Quang Ngai: A truck collides with a number...

Da Lat pine forest burned for three days...