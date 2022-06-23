Fresh graduates get fired 3 times in 1 year? Here’s the reason

01. “Less than a year since graduation, this is the 3rd time I’ve been fired!”

Hieu Kieu complained that her work was unsatisfactory and brought tears to her eyes. In just one year since graduating, she was fired 3 times. When asked where the problem lies, Hieu Kieu said:

“It’s not because of work, it’s all because of my quiet personality, poor communication skills, bad behavior with colleagues and superiors. If only I had an extroverted personality, I would definitely be liked by both sides, smooth career in the workplace”.

After listening to Hieu Kieu’s story, it can be seen that it was her introverted personality that pulled herself down. But the personality itself is not bad, in many cases it is often just because of “afraid” that you do not dare to do it, do not want to stand out in a group…

Newbies often think that personality is what limits them. Meanwhile they do not see that they are not doing the right thing. This is the biggest misunderstanding.

02. Being a shy person, what jobs are suitable for me?

– I’m not good at communication, can I do HR?

– I am an introvert, how can I make myself an extrovert?

In the eyes of many fresh graduates and newcomers, personality can also become a weakness, and hinder one’s growth and job search.

In fact, Einstein, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Spielberg, Haruki Murakami… and more than 70% of the world’s successful people are introverts. Famous Internet giants like Ma Hoa Dang, Ly Ngan Hoanh are also very introverted, but they have all created products that have an impact on the world.

Even the sales “geniuses” of many companies have introverts. Why are they able to achieve such success in different fields? The reason is that many of us only see the dark side of our personality without seeing its advantages.

Introverts’ greatest strengths are their ability to focus, think deeply, and empathize. When you complain about the troubles your personality causes, why not tap into the potential within yourself? Why not use your personality strengths to develop a career that’s right for you?

03. Afraid to communicate does not mean failure

In September, the company’s human resources director recruited two HR interns – Tieu Lam and Tieu Thanh. Both girls are very serious about their work, basically nothing goes wrong.

The difference is that Tieu Lam has a lively personality and likes to chat with colleagues. Meanwhile, Tieu Thanh is an introverted and shy girl who rarely talks at work but pays attention to very small details.

On the surface, the work efficiency of the two girls is “on par with”, but the extroverted Tieu Lam seems to have an advantage. However, after the internship ended, the human resources director only kept Tieu Thanh so that she could join the company as a full-time employee after graduation.

The manager said that Tieu Thanh is more suitable for HR characteristics, especially the way she communicates with candidates is very impressive. For each candidate who comes to the interview, she will enthusiastically pour a cup of hot water for the candidate, after leaving, she will personally bring the candidate to the elevator door with the words “Be careful on the road, wish you all success.”

In fact, in the workplace, we must understand that everything is based on performance and ability. On this basis, we can build personal relationships. If your ability is not good, your performance is not satisfactory, even if the company likes you, you will not be able to develop.

When Tieu Thanh was asked: “Why do you talk so little but choose to do a job that requires a lot of communication?” “Because communication is a must-have professional quality, it has nothing to do with personality,” she replied.

Don’t use your personality as an excuse for your failures. Communication skills, reporting skills, presentation skills and attitudes are the most basic requirements that everyone needs. Competence has nothing to do with personality, and it’s not just extroverts who can be successful.

04. As an introvert, what should you do?

Find the right direction

Some people may ask: If I don’t socialize and socialize, will that really affect my work and growth? The answer is “no”. In the workplace, what really matters is your ability to create value, not how many friends you have.

In short, as long as you have your own competitive advantage, you do not need to actively show it, others will find you. You need to think about the following questions:

– What am I good at?

– What do I like?

– How do these create value?

On that basis, make your own works and achievements, this is your personal brand.

Leverage your own strengths

As mentioned earlier, introverts’ greatest strengths are their ability to focus, think deeply, and empathize. As a result, you will notice the smallest things in life, connect and structure things easily, think of things that other people can’t think of.

This way, you don’t have to change your character drastically, but make the most of your existing strengths and give positive feedback to guide your goals.

Change your mind

Don’t refuse to be exposed to new things and strangers, step out of your comfort zone, treat every challenge as a gift, and do it wholeheartedly. If you’re shy to speak, enter more speaking contests to strengthen connections; If you are afraid to communicate, boldly express your ideas and views, prepare well in advance and speak your mind clearly.

Introversion never means failure. Instead, it means calm, mature, and reliable. Don’t label yourself “I can’t”, bravely step out of your comfort zone. You can still shine and really grow.

Source: Zhihu – Photo: Internet