Free tickets to visit Ha Long Bay for people with disabilities

Children under 1.2 meters tall or under 7 years old, and people with disabilities will be exempt from entrance fees when visiting Ha Long Bay and Bai Tu Long Bay (Quang Ninh).

The Management Board of Ha Long Bay (Quang Ninh) has started implementing the policy of exemption and reduction of entrance fees to Ha Long Bay and Bai Tu Long Bay from July 17th, replacing the previous regulations and guidelines.

Tourists visit Trong cave on Ha Long Bay

Accordingly, children with a height below 1.2 meters (or children under 7 years old) and individuals with severe disabilities, as specified in Article 11 of Decree No. 28.2012/NĐ-CP dated April 10, 2012, issued by the Government on detailed regulations and guidelines for implementing some provisions of the Law on Persons with Disabilities, will be exempt from entrance fees.

The Management Board of Ha Long Bay also offers a 50% discount on ticket prices for Vietnamese citizens aged 60 and above, and a 20% discount for children aged 7 to 12.

To be issued free tickets or to purchase discounted tickets for visiting Ha Long Bay and Bai Tu Long Bay, visitors must present sufficient documentation (birth certificates or passports; disability confirmation, ID cards, or citizen identification cards) at the ticket counters of the Ha Long Bay Management Board at tourist ports.

Visitors buy tickets at the ticket counter at Tuan Chau International Passenger Port (Ha Long City)

For those using Level 2 electronic identification on their smartphones, they must log in to their accounts and display their citizen identification cards (CCCD). When passing through the ticket checkpoints for visiting Ha Long Bay, exempted and discounted visitors must present their free tickets or discounted tickets as regulated.

Currently, the ticket prices for visiting Ha Long Bay routes 1, 2, and 5 are 290,000 VND per ticket (including 250,000 VND for sightseeing and 40,000 VND for passenger embarkation). The ticket prices for visiting Ha Long Bay routes 3 and 4 are 240,000 VND per ticket (including 200,000 VND for sightseeing and 40,000 VND for passenger embarkation).

