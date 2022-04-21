Free SIM card for every foreign tourist in DaNang

Authorities believe this project will enhance the happiness of all visitors entering the city.

All tourists entering DaNang will receive a free mobile 4G Vinaphone SIM card, thanks to a collaborative ‘happiness’ project launched by Danang Tourism Promotion Center, Danang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) and VNPT Danang together on April 20, 2022 along the message “Enjoy Danang”.

Free 4G sim card program is held from April to June 2022, presenting 50,000 free sim cards to international tourists. With the given sim card, tourists will have 2GB of internet data every day and 1000 minutes of Vinaphone calls within 30 days from the activation date.

The program aims at making a good impression on international tourists, supporting them in connectivity and enhancing their destination experience through digital engagement.

“One of the main concerns of tourists while travelling overseas is to have internet access for information and communication. We hope that the sim card, our small gift, can make a good impression on tourists as well as facilitate them while they look for more information about Danang, so that they will really “enjoy Danang”, Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Director of Danang Center for Tourism Promotion said.

Tourists can receive the sim from the Danang Visitor Center information desk at the International Terminal, Danang International Airport.

On April 20, 2022, more than 150 passengers from the flight SQ172 by Singapore Airlines and the flight VZ960 by Thai Vietjet Air received a free 4G sim card.

“The initiative of giving free 4G sim cards has come up on time and highlighted the hospitality and friendliness of Danang, this is also a memorable experience to tourists”, Mr. Ho The Anh, General Director of AHT said.

On March 27, 2022, AHT and Danang Department of Tourism and organized the event “Welcome back world” to celebrate the international flight relaunch. From then, the Danang International Airport has welcomed 29 international flights with 2560 passengers. More flights from Singapore, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia will soon return to Danang with the frequency of 41 flights every week.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

