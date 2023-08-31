Free double-decker bus tour tickets during the September 2nd holiday

Citizens and tourists are granted free admission to explore Hanoi via double-decker buses during this year’s National Day holiday from September 1st to September 4th, 2023.

The city of Hanoi will organize and operate free tours for tourists to explore Hanoi using double-decker buses following the “City tour” itinerary from September 1st to September 4th, 2023. This activity aims to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2nd, 1945 – September 2nd, 2023), while also contributing to stimulating the development of tourism, commercial services, entertainment, and creating a joyful and festive atmosphere during the holiday period.

Specifically, the City tour route by Hanoi Transport Corporation includes 3 free shuttle buses with license plates 29B19658, 29B19906, and 29B19688. Departure times are between 9:00 AM and 5:30 PM, with a bus departing every 30 minutes. Each bus trip lasts about 70 minutes, starting and ending at the Hanoi Opera House.

It is planned that this route will run 18 bus trips per day, with 44 free tickets available for each trip.

For the City tour route operated by Vietnam Sightseeing Joint Stock Company, there are 4 free shuttle buses with license plates 29B-19982, 29B-205.45, 29F-016.84, and 29F-017.81.

Departure times are from 9:15 AM to 5:45 PM, with a bus departing every 30 minutes. Similar to the other route, this route is also planned to have 18 bus trips per day, with 44 free tickets available for each trip.

Free ticket distribution will take place from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM from August 31st, 2023, to September 3rd, 2023 (or until tickets run out). The ticket distribution location is the 19/8 Flower Garden area, opposite the Hanoi Opera House.

The activity of free tickets to visit Hanoi by double-decker bus on the recent holiday April 30 – May 1 received the response of people and tourists.

Tourists should note that the free tickets are valid for a single use by one person for the double-decker bus; the tickets are pre-printed with the departure time, applicable date, and designated passenger area. Distributed tickets cannot be exchanged for other tickets. Individuals with free tickets are responsible for being present at the departure point at least 10 minutes before the printed time on the ticket and following all passenger regulations while on the bus.

Tickets issued by transportation companies for specific tour programs with set times and routes, will still be carried out as usual.

The method of issuing free tickets has changed to avoid queuing and waiting too long

During this occasion, the Hanoi Department of Tourism has instructed various tourist attractions and entertainment venues to actively prepare facilities, enhance service quality, and organize multiple activities to serve both tourists and the local population during the National Day holiday on September 2nd. The Hanoi Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Management Board of President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum, will continue to distribute bread and drinks to tourists and the public at the Mausoleum on September 2nd, 2023. This activity holds significance as it demonstrates Hanoi’s sentiment towards the citizens of the nation and the tourists visiting the capital city during the National Day holiday. Additionally, it serves as a promotional activity to showcase the tourism destinations and further build the image of Hanoi as a “Safe, Friendly, High-Quality, and Attractive” destination that meets the development requirements in the new circumstances. @Vietnamnet