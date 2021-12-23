Fraser Residence expands Frasers Hospitality’s existing portfolio in Vietnam to three brands

Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, has officially opened the doors of Fraser Residence Hanoi, Vietnam. This is the second property of Frasers Hospitality in Hanoi and its third in Vietnam.

Fraser Residence Hanoi expects to welcome more business travelers in the coming months, especially as Vietnam plans to resume international flights in 2022. This will revive the demand for short to long-term serviced accommodations by business executives and their families.

Ms. Tonya Khong – Senior Vice President, Head of Asia Pacific – shared: “Vietnam is a growing market for Frasers Hospitality, and we’re excited to welcome guests to the first Fraser Residence in Vietnam. Understand how these uncertain times make it difficult to plan a trip, we pledge that any reservations made directly through Frasers Hospitality will be as flexible as possible.”

In the new normal of travelling, cleanliness, hygiene and security protocols are the top concerns for many guests when they choose their travel accommodation. Ms. Khong said “Under Frasers Hospitality’s #FraserCares programme, we adhere to strict safe-distancing protocols and an enhanced cleaning regime has been put in place – all to give our guests greater peace of mind.”

Fraser Residence Hanoi has been implementing rigorous cleaning and disinfecting measures, particularly for high touch areas to mitigate the risk, said Mr. Sunny Tan – General Manager. Fraser’ staff are fully vaccinated and whether frontline or back-of-house. They are fully trained including recognizing actions to keep them as well as our guests safe, preventing the spread of the virus as well as the guidelines for strict cleaning, satirizing and disinfecting.

“Travel plans can be disrupted due to Covid-19 situations. As challenging as the pandemic has been, we’re ready to take this on as we have long prepared our staff on the journey ahead. We’re in this for the long run, and we’re definitely nimble enough to adapt as the situation evolves. Therefore, we are looking at various channels but mainly the idea of our partnership will be focused on providing flexibility which is also our commitments towards #FraserCares.”, said Mr. Sunny, “To confidently provide travelers, both business and leisure, short-term to long-term stay with the peace of mind.”

The serviced apartment – Fraser Residence Hanoi – is centrally located in the prestigious residential neighbourhood of Bac Tu Liem district, the new administrative and business centre of Hanoi that is close to major arterial routes, key government agencies, embassies and offices of global companies. From the property, it is 10 minutes from the West Lake and 23 minutes from Noi Bai International Airport by car.

