François Bibonne and “Once upon a bridge in Vietnam”

A French reporter investigates the classical music scene in Vietnam and get enrolled in an epic journey.

François Bibonne is a young French documentary filmmaker whose grandmother is Vietnamese. Looking for his connection with Vietnam, he spent 15 months in the country to explore the classical music scene in Vietnam and wrote for Hanoi Grapevine about his epic journey.

Here’s the trailer of “Once upon a bridge in Vietnam” produced by François Bibonne for international film festivals

In the trailer, you can hear “Những kỷ niệm quê hương” composed by Hoàng Dương and played by the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, and Echo Sound composed by Hồ Hoài Anh, Arr. Phan Thủy, played by The Green Sound.

