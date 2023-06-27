France and Italy compete in the final of Danang International Fireworks Festival

After four nights of competition, the two teams with the highest scores, Italy and France, have been selected to advance to the final night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) with the theme “A World Without Distance.”

Impressive fireworks competition of the French team in the DIFF 2023 qualifiers

The scores were evaluated by the judging panel based on the following criteria: uniqueness, ideas, and theme of the performance; richness, diversity of effects, and intensity of colors; scale and quality of the performance, creative utilization of the shooting area; music and synchronization between the music and the performance; and the finale and overall impression of the performance. In the final night, the Italian team will perform first, and the fireworks display by the French team will conclude the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023. This year, the champion team will receive a prize worth $20,000 along with a trophy and a certificate, while the runner-up team will receive a prize of $10,000 along with a trophy and a certificate. In addition, DIFF will present two additional awards: “Innovation Award” and “Audience’s Favorite Award,” each worth $3,000 along with a certificate. The awards will be announced and presented immediately after the conclusion of the performances on the final night. @Vietnamnet