FPT Long Chau supports patients with installment service for medicine bills

Accordingly, patients who purchase cancer treatment drugs based on hospital prescriptions with bills from 3 million dong can implement 0% interest installment payments through credit cards from most banks at the FPT Long Chau pharmacy chain nationwide. All customers who purchase drugs at the FPT Long Chau pharmacy chain and pay with a credit card can participate in the financial support program without interest, with flexible payment times, information security and time savings for complex paperwork procedures with conversion fees of only 3.33% / year.

The program is expected to support patients and families in relieving financial concerns, thereby being more stable on the journey to conquer the disease. Being a pioneer in applying 0% interest financial support program when purchasing cancer treatment drugs based on hospital prescriptions is a step to affirm the tireless efforts of FPT Long Chau to serve customers with all empathy, sharing and willingness to devote themselves to the mission of taking care of the health of Vietnamese people.

Ms. Nguyen Do Quyen – CEO of FPT Long Chau Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company – shared: “Pharmaceutical business has a special meaning for FPT Long Chau. The mission for community health and understanding the concerns of patients about treatment costs is the motivation that drives us to pioneer the implementation of financial support programs for cancer patients and their families. The program aims to help them reduce some of the burden of financial concerns on the journey to fight disease.

In the context of all costs increasing simultaneously affecting people’s lives, especially those who are difficult and in need of economic sharing, FPT Long Chau always commits to accompany and ensure the supply of enough prescription drugs. In addition, the company is committed to implementing financial support programs to help patients access good, genuine, and financially supported medicines, thereby sharing the concern of treatment costs.”

@Zing News