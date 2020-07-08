Home » Four Vietnamese Covid-19 patients recovered, active cases down to 24

by Helen Huynh

Four Vietnamese who returned home from Kuwait with Covid-19 have recovered, taking down the number of currently active cases to 24.

They had returned to Vietnam on a repatriation flight on June 16, were sent to quarantine and tested positive.

They received treatment at the Ba Ria-Vung Tau General Hospital in the eponymous province that neighbors Ho Chi Minh City.

One of them recovered on Tuesday and the others on Wednesday. They will be kept at the hospital for 14 more days and monitored.

Of the 369 cases recorded so far, 345 have recovered and no deaths reported. 229 arrived in the country with the disease and promptly quarantined.

Vietnam has gone 83 days without community transmission.

The most critical case, a British man working for Vietnam Airlines, has fully recovered after months of treatment for other complications, and is set to return to his country by a special flight on Sunday.

Reported by Le Nga, @Vnexpress

Helen Huynh

