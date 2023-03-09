Four toll stations to be set up on Nha Trang-Cam Lam expy

HCMC – The Nha Trang-Cam Lam expressway across Khanh Hoa Province will have four toll stations installed at the Dien Khanh, Suoi Dau, Cam Lam and Cam Ranh intersections, according to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN).

DRVN reported this plan to the Ministry of Transport during its review of toll collection at the Nha Trang-Cam Lam expressway.

According to a technical design plan approved earlier by the Transport Ministry, the stations would have lanes dedicated to electronic multi-lane free-flow toll collection services only and lanes allowing non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) mixed with manual toll collection (MTC).

However, DRVN said that the Government had told all expressways nationwide to install ETC systems from August 1 last year. Therefore, the project investor needs to adjust its technical design.

Regarding the electronic multi-lane free-flow toll collection, the country has yet to issue a legal framework, regulations and guidelines to provide this service.

DRVN suggested the investor increase the speed limit set for vehicles entering the toll stations from 40 to 60 kilometers per hour.

The Nha Trang-Cam Lam expressway runs through Cam Ranh City, Dien Khanh and Cam Lam districts in this south-central province. The route is part of the country’s North-South expressway project.

Work on the Nha Trang-Cam Lam expressway project began in September 2021 under the build-operate-transfer contract woth over VND7.6 trillion.

The 49-kilometer expressway, whose investor is Son Hai Group, would be opened to traffic in June this year and be put into service three months later.