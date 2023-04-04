Former Hanoi Police Officer Accused of Receiving US$2.65 million for Interfering in Criminal Proceedings

Between January and December 2022, Nguyen Anh Tuan, former major general and deputy director of the Hanoi Police Department, allegedly received 60 billion VND (equivalent to approximately US$2.65 million) from Nguyen Thi Thanh Hang, the general director of Blue Sky Travel Company and Sky Travel Joint Stock Company, with the intention of preventing the criminal handling of Hang and another individual in the “rescue flight” case.

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency has completed its investigation into the case, which took place across several provinces and cities, and has recommended that the Supreme People’s Procuracy prosecute Nguyen Anh Tuan for accepting bribes and acting as a broker.

According to the investigation’s conclusion, Nguyen Anh Tuan did not have any official duties or responsibilities related to the case being handled by the Ministry of Public Security.

However, he used his relationship with Hoang Van Hung, former head of the Investigation Department, Department of Security and Investigation of the Ministry of Public Security, to act as a facilitator, ensuring that Nguyen Thi Thanh Hang and Le Hong Son, the deputy general director of Blue Sky Travel Company, who were not subject to criminal prosecution.