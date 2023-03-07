Former Haiphong police chief faces expulsion from Party

HCMC – The Inspection Commission of the provincial Party Committee today, March 7, proposed expelling Do Huu Ca, former director of the Haiphong City Police Department, from the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The proposal came after the commission had held a meeting to consider a disciplinary measure against Ca, who had been prosecuted and detained over his alleged involvement in tax evasion and illegal trading of invoices in the northern city of Haiphong and neighboring Quang Ninh Province.

The proposal went to the Permanent and Executive boards of the Haiphong City Party Committee

Ca, 65, has been charged with taking around VND35 billion from Truong Xuan Duoc, 52, who asked him for a favor in a probe into illegally dealing in invoices and tax documents.

Duoc, his wife Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh, 44, and Truong Van Nam, 33, were arrested as part of the investigation.

Ca admitted to the allegation and returned the money to the authorities, according to the spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security.

Ca headed the Haiphong Police Department’s Investigative Agency before he took up the post of director of the department in July 2010. He held the position for nine years and retired in 2019.