Forest fire management and prevention with Flycam

Due to the extended dry sun, many woodlands in the Southern area are in significant danger of fire.

by Linh Vu
Several forests in An Giang are under fire alert level 5, which means they are highly risky. This region has about 14,000 hectares of forest, but up to half of it is in a high fire danger zone.

Tinh Bien district accounts for about 3,000 hectares of the entire area of the most major fire regions, while Tri Ton district accounts for more than 2,500 hectares. Because this is a hilly region, the forest trees drop their leaves often, generating a highly combustible vegetation layer, making forest fire prevention and control challenging. Furthermore, the amount of melaleuca forest in the Tri Ton district that is at risk of fire covers a considerable area of about 1,800 hectares.

[Forest fires continue to affect central region]

After the fire level is set, local forest rangers work with military and police forces to increase patrols, inspections and exercises to prepare for any eventuality.

“The branch has a forecasting station located at Tinh Bien – Chau Doc inter-district forest ranger also to predict fire danger level 4, Level 5 will have its own recommendations,” said Mr. Truong Minh Hung, Deputy Director of An Giang Forest Protection Department. Flycam is a drone application used for patrol and inspection operations. When a fire breaks out, the Flycam will be utilized to determine which way to go and which way to go in order to provide efficient fire command.

