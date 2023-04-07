Foreigners experience cooking traditional dishes in Hue

Many tourists will remember the antique characteristics of Hue Citadel or delicacies with distinctive royal cuisine when they visit Hue. Now, via special cooking lessons, visitors will get a more exciting experience of culinary culture. Visitors may easily learn about Vietnamese people’s cultural life through the locals’ guidance.

Visitors will be instructed to make appealing meals after manually selecting ingredients. International guests will be completely prepared from appetizers to desserts and guarantee that every meal is full of Hue flavors.

These experiences will let tourists appreciate the worth, delicacy, and meticulousness of Vietnamese foods in general and Hue dishes in particular.

Cooking lessons like this will assist foreign visitors to get closer to the country’s culinary tradition, bringing Vietnamese culture closer to worldwide friends rather than simply enjoying cuisine and learning about the culture.

MADAM TRAN Hue Cuisine, ANH Cookery, and Hue Inn Side Out are some of the most recognized and professional places for foreigners to learn to prepare Hue foods.

