Foreigner died after undergoing plastic surgery in Vietnam

On April 18, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City announced that it is working with the Ho Chi Minh City Police and the Police of Dong Nai province to investigate the cause of a foreigner’s death after undergoing plastic surgery at the Specialty Hospital, Korean Star Plastic Surgery Department – Han Sao, located on Le Hong Phong Street, Ward 12, District 10.

According to the Investigation Police Agency of Dong Nai Provincial Police, the patient in question, identified as L.S.B. and a Taiwanese national born in 1978, was rushed to the emergency room at Thong Nhat General Hospital in Bien Hoa city, Dong Nai province, on April 10 and later passed away.

It was revealed that the patient had undergone surgery at Korean Star Plastic Surgery Specialist Hospital – Korean Star on April 9, one day prior to the death. In response to this incident, the Inspector of the Department of Health, in cooperation with the Internal Political Security Department of Ho Chi Minh City Police and the Investigation Police Agency of Dong Nai Provincial Police, visited the Korean Star Plastic Surgery Specialist Hospital to gather information.

After conducting an investigation, it was discovered that the patient visited Korean Star Cosmetic Surgery Specialist Hospital – Korean Star on April 1, was hospitalized and underwent plastic surgery on April 2, and was discharged on April 3 to patient’s home in Dong Nai province.

On April 7, the patient experienced breathing difficulties and was unable to speak, but remained conscious. The family immediately took the patient to the emergency room at Thong Nhat General Hospital, where patient passed away on April 9.

On April 12, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City submitted a written report to the Inspector of the Ministry of Health and the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment – the Ministry of Health regarding the death.

The Investigation Police Department of the Dong Nai Provincial Police is currently handling the patient record of the patient in accordance with their jurisdiction, while the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City is coordinating with the Ho Chi Minh City Police and the Investigation Police Agency of the Dong Nai Provincial Police to verify and clarify the treatment provided to patient and take action against individuals and organizations found to have violated regulations.