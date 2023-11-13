Home » Foreigner arrested for drug trafficking into Vietnam
Foreigner arrested for drug trafficking into Vietnam

by Sophie Dao

A foreign national has been apprehended by Vietnamese border guards for attempting to transport over 2kg of opium and 1,000 synthetic drug pills from Laos to Vietnam for illicit purposes.

According to information from the Border Guard of Thanh Hoa province, the arrest took place at approximately 7:00 a.m. on November 12. The suspect, identified as Thao Nao Ly (born 1969, residing in Hua Phan, Laos), was taken into custody for the illegal transportation of narcotics.

Prior to the arrest, the Thanh Hoa Border Guard had received intelligence about an individual carrying drugs through the area of Keo Te village, Nhi Son commune, Muong Lat district, Thanh Hoa province.

In response, the authorities initiated a monitoring process and identified a suspicious individual passing through the Keo Te village area. Functional forces promptly executed a search and arrest plan.

Upon discovery, the suspect resisted arrest by using a sharp knife against the authorities. However, law enforcement successfully subdued the individual. Subsequent examination of the scene led to the seizure of incriminating evidence, including 2kg of opium and 1,000 synthetic drug pills. The suspect admitted to transporting the opium with the intention of supplying it to several Vietnamese individuals.

The case is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities.

