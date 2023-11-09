Foreign Woman found dead in Vietnam coastal city of Da Nang

The Da Nang City Police’s Police Investigation Agency is looking for information about a foreign woman who was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The agency has asked the police units and local authorities in the area to help identify the victim and trace her movements.

According to local media, the woman’s body was discovered on November 4, around 6 p.m., on the fourth floor of the Hoang Anh Gia Lai building on Ham Nghi street, Thac Gian ward, Thanh Khe district, by the Thanh Khe District Police. The woman appeared to be a foreigner, about 1.5 to 1.6 meters tall, wearing a red and white short-sleeved shirt and black elastic shorts.

She had shoulder-length blonde hair and two tattoos: one on the right ankle that said “YOU’ RE MY PEACE OF MIND, I’M YOUR MADNESS” and one on the right calf that depicted a skeleton and a fishing net. She also had a blue key tag with the number 203 on it, which seemed to belong to a door lock.

The Police Investigation Agency of Da Nang City Police has taken the woman’s body to the Da Nang Hospital’s main house and stored it in a cold room for further examination and investigation.