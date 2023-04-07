Foreign tourists deported for law violations and things to know about Vietnam Immigration Blacklist

According to Jakarta Post, the Indonesian government has deported two foreign tourists with Russian and Australian passports for violating local laws as part of a major crackdown.

A 24-year-old Russian man who posed semi-naked in photos on Mount Agung, a sacred destination on Bali, has been barred from entering Indonesia for at least six months, the Bali immigration office stated on Wednesday. The man was detained by Balinese police after his images surfaced on social media last month, and after apologizing, he was ordered to take part in a cleansing ritual in front of the mountain.

Mount Agung is a dwelling place of gods in the Karangasem Regency in the northeast corner of Bali.

In another case, an Australian woman was deported by Indonesian immigration after a viral video showed her arguing with police officers who had reprimanded her for riding a motorbike without a helmet.

Immigration sources in Bali said that 72 travelers have been deported from Bali so far this year, with twenty of them being Russians.

Bali is known for its beautiful beaches, temples, waterfalls, and nightlife and drew 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2019. However, the island has been increasing its crackdown on foreigners who disrespect local laws and disrupt public order.

Vietnam Immigration Blacklist

While Vietnam is known for its warm hospitality and vibrant culture, its immigration laws are notoriously strict. Despite efforts to simplify visa policies, many foreigners still struggle with the complicated and time-consuming application process. In some cases, this has led to people resorting to visa agents who use “ghost” companies to expedite work visas, but this approach often results in illegal stays.

Foreigners seeking long-term careers or family life in Vietnam must avoid violating immigration laws at all costs. Those who do risk being placed on the Vietnam Immigration blacklist, which can have disastrous consequences.

There are several reasons why someone may be blacklisted by immigration, including visa violations, engaging in criminal activities such as drug trafficking, posing a threat to national security, participating in public disturbances, and violating immigration laws by providing false information.

While Vietnam’s immigration laws may seem daunting, it is important for foreigners to abide by them and avoid risking their future in the country.