Foreign tourists can fly to Vietnam from Thailand in the next few days with this aviation company

Thai Vietjet announced that, the company launch its new international service connecting Bangkok with Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island off Kien Giang Province, starting from December 30.

According to the announcement, with the latest route will allow Thai tourists to experience Phu Quoc for four days and three nights, with the package tour being priced from only VND15,800,000.

Customers will also receive a COVID-19 travel insurance package free of charge for the first month of launching the program.

During their time in Phu Quoc, visitors will be able to stay at the VinHolidays Fiesta Phu Quoc resort, as well as explore the modern amusement park United Center with a diverse entertainment system, including hotels, resorts, a safari, an amusement park, a golf course, and a shopping mall.

Furthermore, visitors will also have the opportunity to visit entertainment spots at Sunworld Hon Thom, as well as experiencing the world’s longest three-wire cable car system across the sea from An Thoi port to Hon Thom island and Aquatopia park, the leading modern water park in Southeast Asia.

International visitors to Phu Quoc must be fully vaccinated and present a negative RT-PCR test result that was recorded within 72 hours prior to departure.

During their stay, tourists will also get tested twice for COVID-19, while simultaneously complying with regulations on pandemic control measures.

Vietnamese carriers and travel firms are preparing to revive their businesses on the premise of the government approving the resumption of international flights.

Due to the impact of covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam grounded all international flights in March last year, allowing only Vietnamese citizens, foreign experts, investors, and highly-skilled workers to come in on special flights.

Since the country reopened to international tourism last month, over 1,100 visitors have arrived on commercial flights, and the tourism industry expects to welcome back more than 15,000 tourists by the end of this month.

