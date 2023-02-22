Foreign tourists attacked by an Alabai dog in Vietnam, leaving one of them with serious injuries

Many dog attacks across the country have been reported recently.

An investigation has been launched by the authorities in Nha Trang City following a dog attack on two foreign tourists, resulting in serious injuries to one of them.

The incident reportedly occurred on 23/10 Street in Vĩnh Hiệp Commune on Sunday morning, when a dog approached the tourists and began to bite them. Passersby intervened and managed to separate the dog from the tourists, who then called for help.

The injured man was taken to Khánh Hòa General Hospital, where he is currently being treated for severe wounds on his right arm, including a bicep tendon tear, and smaller injuries to his left arm. The other tourist sustained bruises while attempting to defend his friend.

Although the nationalities of the tourists have not been confirmed, it is believed that they are British visitors who travelled from HCM City, according to Facebook groups of communities in Nha Trang and Khánh Hòa.

The dog, identified as a white Alabai dog measuring about 65-78cm high and weighing 20kg, has a history of attacking local residents. The owner of the dog is cooperating with the police, who are investigating the incident. The owner has been reportedly trying to transfer the dog to the care of someone else.

The Central Asian Shepherd Dog, also known as the Alabay, Alabai and Volkodav, is a livestock guardian dog breed. Traditionally, the breed was used for guarding sheep and goat herds, as well as to protect and for guard duty.

Public opinion in Vietnam has been divided on the matter of muzzling dogs in public places. Many non-dog owners have requested that dogs be muzzled in public as a safety measure as many dog attacks across the country have been reported recently.

The capital city of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang city have set up dog squads to catch unleashed dogs wandering around public spaces.