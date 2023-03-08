Foreign tourist who went missing in Vietnam’s Central Highlands was safe

Police in Lam Dong Province, situated in Vietnam’s Central Highlands region, announced on Tuesday that they had located a South Korean tourist who was reported missing on Lang Biang Mountain, two hours after he went missing the day before.

The police received a report on Monday at 7:00 pm that Song Mun Su, 71, had become separated from his group of 16 tourists and was missing while they were visiting the Lang Biang Mountain tourism area in Lac Duong District.

Despite local efforts to find the missing tourist, Song remained unaccounted for, prompting police officers of Lac Duong to be dispatched to the site and expand the search to the trails leading to the mountain’s Rada peak.

After two hours, the tourist was found safe and with only minor scratches on his hand.

The Lac Duong District police have cautioned visitors against exploring the forest around Lang Biang Mountain without the presence of tour guides or professional individuals.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has issued its Vietnam Tourism Marketing Strategy to 2030 to promote Vietnam and position it as the leading tourist destination in Southeast Asia, local media reported.

The strategy sets out a goal to welcome 18 million international tourists and 130 million domestic tourists by 2025, and maintain an annual growth rate of domestic tourists between 8 and 9%. Vietnam will welcome 35 million foreign visitors and serve 160 million domestic tourists in 2030, according to local media.