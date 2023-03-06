Foreign tourist seen begging for money in Vietnam during the day and visits bars at night

The incident has been reported to the local police for further action.

Over the past few days, photos of a foreign man begging on the streets of Da Nang, a popular tourist city in Vietnam, have gone viral on social media. The man has been standing in downtown streets of the Thanh Khe District holding a sign in Vietnamese that reads: “I am traveling without money. Please support my trip.” Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

The city’s Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs investigated the matter and found that the man carries a Russian passport and a tourist visa valid until March 14. Despite offering to help him, the man refused to speak and left when officials approached him to remind him that begging for money is illegal in Vietnam.

According to the Public Security News (Cong An Nhan Dan newspaper), the department representative reported that the Russian man begs during the day and visits bars at night. The incident has been reported to the local police for further action.

The issue of foreigners begging for money in Vietnam and other Asian countries has sparked debate on whether these individuals deserve support or are taking advantage of their hosts to enjoy a free vacation. Just last month, three Russians were found begging near the Duong Dong Market on Phu Quoc Island, another popular tourist destination in Vietnam. Although local tourism officials attempted to send them back home, no official information has been released on the matter.

Da Nang, known for its beautiful sandy beaches, saw a significant increase in tourism last year, with 483,000 foreign tourists visiting, up 4.6 times from 2021.