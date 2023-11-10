Foreign tourist rushed to hospital after being bitten by venomous snake in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island

A venomous snake attack on a foreign tourist was averted by a quick-thinking clinic on Phu Quoc Island, a popular destination in southern Vietnam.

The tourist, who did not realize he had been bitten by a white-lipped pit viper, arrived at the S.O.S. Phu Quoc Clinic on Wednesday evening with a fever and breathing difficulties. The clinic staff recognized the signs of snakebite and administered the appropriate treatment, saving his life. The tourist recovered well and was able to leave the clinic after three hours.

He was also given the clinic’s contact information in case of any complications. The incident serves as a reminder for locals and visitors alike to be careful of snakes and other dangerous animals that may lurk in the bushes, especially during the rainy season.

Dr. Doan Thanh Hien, head of S.O.S Phu Quoc Clinic, advised people to wear protective clothing and boots and to avoid areas with dense vegetation.

