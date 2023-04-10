Foreign Tourist Raped in Vietnam’s Lan Ha Bay – Full Story Revealed

On April 10th, the People’s Committee of Cat Hai district in Hai Phong city released new information regarding the case of a foreign female tourist who accused by an employee on the Era Hp48xx ship of rape.

The victim, born in 2004, had spent the night on the ship owned by Mr. T.X.L., who was born in 1980 and worked as the captain. The ship was anchored in the Quai To area of Lan Ha Bay, Cat Hai district, Hai Phong city.

According to the report, the victim claimed that on the evening of April 8th, she was raped by P.V.H., a male employee of the Era Hp48xx ship born in 1989.

After receiving the report, the Cat Hai District Police invited the victim, identified as Ms. C.A., P.V.H., and other relevant parties for questioning at the district police headquarters.

During the investigation, the victim stated that she had been drinking alcohol and beer, which impaired her memory, and as a result, she could not recall what had happened afterwards.

By the evening of April 9th, the victim had submitted an application for non-examination and an application not to prosecute P.V.H.

In accordance with the victim’s statement, the Cat Hai district police worked with relevant authorities to evaluate and document the case handling procedures as per regulations.”

