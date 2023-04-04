Foreign Passenger Jumps from Third Floor at Vietnam’s Noi Bai Airport

A male passenger, aged around 40-45, suspected to be a foreigner, reportedly climbed over the railing on the 3rd floor of Noi Bai airport and jumped down to the ground.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Mr. Tran Hoai Phuong, Director of the Northern Airports Authority, shared with a reporter that the incident occurred at around 1:30 PM on the 3rd floor of Terminal 2 of Noi Bai airport, between the elevator and the escalator. The passenger climbed over the railing and jumped down to the first floor, resulting in severe injuries.

The identity of the passenger has not yet been verified, but he is believed to be around 40-45 years old and a foreigner.

Following the incident, the emergency medical team of Noi Bai International Airport transported the passenger to Bac Thang Long Hospital (Dong Anh, Hanoi) for treatment.

The leadership of the Northern Airports Authority has stated that relevant agencies and units are working together to investigate and clarify the situation.