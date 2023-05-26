Foreign nationals arrested for stealing over two billion in Vietnam

Heo SeongHyun, 48 years old, along with two accomplices from South Korea, broke into a villa in District 7, cracked the safe, and stole 200 million VND, diamond rings, gold, and other items, with a total value exceeding 2 billion VND.

On May 25th, Heo SeongHyun, Wang LeeHyang (66 years old), and Gim ChangDuok (72 years old) were arrested by the Ho Chi Minh City Police for their act of property theft.

Four days prior, the police received a report of a villa in My Thai 1C neighborhood, Tan Phu Ward (District 7), being robbed of over 2 billion VND worth of property. By extracting the footage from the security cameras at the crime scene and its surrounding area, the investigative agency identified the three suspects.

The Criminal Police Department of Ho Chi Minh City dispatched several detectives, in coordination with the Immigration Management Department (PA08) and districts 1 and 7, to track down these South Korean individuals.

Subsequently, many police officers raided a hotel on Ly Tu Trong Street (District 1) and arrested the three suspects as they were preparing to leave for South Korea.

These individuals confessed to renting a hotel in Tan Phong Ward, District 7 of HCMC and discussing among themselves to find vacant villas in the nearby area for burglary. On the evening of May 19th, the trio approached the villa in My Thai 1C neighborhood. Two individuals acted as lookouts while SeongHyun took the side route, broke the glass door, and picked the main door lock.

The three of them entered the second-floor bedroom, broke the safe lock, and took various gold and foreign currency. They returned to the hotel, divided the stolen assets, checked out, and rented a new accommodation in District 1 to await the necessary procedures for their escape back to their home country.