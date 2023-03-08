Foreign manager suspended for allegedly assaulting of Vietnamese employee

According to a local labor union official, a male manager from South Korea who works at a company in Dong Nai Province, southern Vietnam has been suspended while an investigation is underway into his assault on a Vietnamese employee.

The victim, who is a subordinate of the company, was hospitalized due to the attack and is still receiving treatment, the local media reported.

The purchasing and sales manager, Seon Chang Hwa, will not be working for a month while police officers investigate the incident. The executive board of the company has already visited the victim and apologized for the incident.

The assault occurred on February 28, during a discussion at 8:15 am, and was witnessed by office staff and recorded by surveillance cameras.

Seon Chang Hwa punched, kicked, and dragged the victim by her hair. She had just returned from maternity leave and has a seven-month-old baby.

Seon Chang Hwa admitted to hitting the victim when summoned to the police station at the Nhon Trach Industrial Park.