Foreign man reportedly died after jumping from third floor at Vietnam’s Noi Bai airport

Foreign passenger, who jumped-off from the 3rd floor of Noi Bai airport in Vietnam capital city of Hanoi has died.

The patient was brought to the hospital but passed away before arrival, according to the leader of Bac Thang Long Hospital who reported on the incident of a passenger who jumped from the third floor at Noi Bai airport.

On the late afternoon of April 4, the leader of Bac Thang Long Hospital told reporter that, the aforementioned passenger was taken to the emergency room, but was pronounced dead outside the hospital.

“Although we followed the emergency protocol, there were no positive results. The hospital has completed the necessary procedures to transfer the deceased to the mortuary,” the leader of Bac Thang Long Hospital stated.

The hospital is working together with the police force to address the matter.

A spokesperson for Noi Bai airport stated that on April 4 at 1:25 pm, the Noi Bai airport security center reported that a Thai national passenger had climbed over the railing on the third floor, in a public area near the elevator in the T2 terminal, and had jumped down to the first floor, resulting in injury.

Immediately, the urgent medical team of Noi Bai International Airport transferred the patient to Bac Thang Long Hospital for emergency medical attention.

The incident has been handed over by Noi Bai International Airport to the Noi Bai Police Station and state management agencies at the port for investigation and clarification. The authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident.