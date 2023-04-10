Foreign Female Tourist Raped on Ship in Vietnam Lan Ha Bay

Police in the Cat Hai district of Hai Phong city are currently investigating a case involving a foreign female tourist who has accused a male employee of the Era Hp48xx ship of raping her while the ship was anchored in Lan Ha Bay.

The incident was reported on April 9 by the victim, who was born in 2004 and had spent the night on the ship in the Quai To area of Cat Hai district.

According to the victim’s statement, the alleged rape occurred on the evening of April 8 and involved P.V.H., a male employee of the Era Hp48xx ship who was born in 1989.

The Cat Hai District Police have since invited the victim, P.V.H., and other relevant parties to the district police headquarters for questioning.

The Cat Hai District People’s Committee has directed the Cat Hai District Police to collaborate with other relevant authorities in order to conduct a thorough investigation in compliance with the law.

