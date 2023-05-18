Foreign expert could be hired to to assist Vietnam with the study of bullet train project

Vietnam is contemplating the employment of foreign experts to assist with the study and preparation of the North-South high-speed railway project’s pre-feasibility report.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Danh Huy has stated that a knowledgeable foreign expert specializing in information, signals, means, and transport operations will provide support to domestic units in executing the pre-feasibility study report for the North-South high-speed railway project.

Deputy Minister Huy has requested the Project Management Board and the Consultant to explore a new scenario for a high-speed railway that includes a double track, 1435 mm gauge, and electrification for both passenger and cargo transportation. In addition to the existing scenario, which focuses solely on passenger transport, further research and upgrades to the existing 1000 mm gauge railway, including electrification for freight transportation, are necessary.

The alignment of the high-speed railway is required to remain unchanged, as it has already been agreed upon with the localities. However, for localities with suggestions to adjust the alignment, the Railway Project Management Board and the Consultant must review and discuss these proposals to reach a consensus. The units are also collaborating with the localities to determine the scope and location of additional cargo terminals for the combined passenger and cargo transport scenario.

In April, the State Appraisal Council of the North-South high-speed railway project requested the Ministry of Transport to seek input from the Verification Consultant regarding route alignment, station locations, technology, and optimal transportation methods. The North-South high-speed railway project aims to accommodate both passengers and goods, with a design speed of 200-250 km/h and an operating speed of 200 km/h.

Currently, all 20 provinces and cities through which the railways pass have agreed on the number of stations proposed by the Verification Consultant. However, there are 12 provinces, including Ha Nam, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, and Dong Nai, that have yet to reach a consensus on the alignment plan and station locations.

In February 2019, the Ministry of Transport submitted a pre-feasibility report on the North-South high-speed project, which encompasses 20 provinces from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City. The proposed high-speed railway features a double track, 1435 mm gauge, electrification, a design speed of 350 km/h, and an operating speed of 320 km/h.

By the end of 2022, the Project Verification Consultant had identified certain drawbacks associated with investing in a high-speed railway with a speed of 350 km/h. As an alternative, they proposed a railway route capable of accommodating both passengers and cargo, with an operating speed of 225 km/h for passenger trains and 160 km/h for freight trains. The Government Party Committee and the State Appraisal Council have instructed the Ministry of Transport to conduct further research on this alternative option.