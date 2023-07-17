Ford Escape was investigated for a serious error that caused the car door to open unexpectedly

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating a serious technical fault in the Ford Escape that caused the doors to open unexpectedly. There are more than 100 user complaints submitted to the agency.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US reported receiving over 100 complaints regarding defects in the 2020 and 2021 Ford Escape models. These complaints have resulted in up to 25 reported cases of customer injuries attributed to the problem.
The Vehicle Fault Investigations Office of NHTSA has initiated an official preliminary assessment to investigate the cause of the defect in 118 cases related to those models. Consequently, the number of vehicles affected by this technical fault can reach up to 346,071.
According to NHTSA, the sudden opening of the doors is related to poor solder joints in the front door swingarm brackets of certain Escapes, causing unfortunate circumstances. Many car owners report hearing noises when they open their doors and then the problems start to appear.