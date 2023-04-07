Forbes selects Ninh Binh as world’s top must-visit destination

Forbes’ list of 23 destinations includes Japan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, in addition to Ninh Binh. Representing Europe are Interlaken (Switzerland), Formentera (Spain), and Nice (France).

Dubbed “Halong Bay on Land,” Ninh Binh contains numerous natural wonders, including hundreds of towering limestone cliffs, verdant valleys, miles of rice paddies, and winding rivers. “It’s so beautiful that you’ll fall in love with it instantly,” writes author Catarina Mello.

According to Mello, Ninh Binh is one of the most beautiful hidden gems in Asia. The destination appeared in the 2016 film Kong: Skull Island and has become increasingly popular on social media. A trip to this stunning region of Northern Vietnam promises to be a worthwhile vacation.

Some activities that tourists can experience when visiting Ninh Binh include cycling through the rice paddies, climbing limestone mountains, visiting temples, and taking a boat tour of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex.

Additionally, the author emphasizes not to miss Ninh Binh’s specialty mountain goat meat. “The most famous dishes are goat blood pudding, five-spice grilled goat meat, and ginger steamed goat meat,” Mello shares.

This is not the first time Ninh Binh has been honored. Previously, the city has won numerous international awards and has made it onto many top rankings of leading tourist destinations.

Recently, Ninh Binh won the 2023 Traveller Review Awards, the only representative from Vietnam to be included in the top 10 friendliest destinations in the world. In 2022, Travel + Leisure (USA) included Ninh Binh in their list of the 12 most beautiful filming locations in Asia. Trips to Discover (USA) listed Ninh Binh among the 14 most attractive destinations in Asia in 2020.

