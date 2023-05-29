For the next 30 days, vehicles are prohibited to go under the overpass of the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has just approved a plan to temporarily close branch A2, Ring Road 2 intersection – Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, to facilitate the construction and repair of Vo Chi Cong Street, at the area under the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway (Thu Duc City).

Vehicles will be prohibited from entering the region within 30 days of the project’s completion, which is expected to start in early June.

In addition, the Department offered an alternate route: Vo Chi Cong Street – branch C2 at the Ring 2 connection with the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.

During the shutdown of branch A2, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport encouraged citizens to obey the traffic regulating force and the guide board system.

@vtv.vn