Food and Hotel Vietnam exhibition coming back

“This is the first time since 2019 that Food and Hotel Vietnam has been held and today proves that the country is back open for business after the challenges of COVID-19 over the past two years.”, remarked by Susan Burns – the U.S. Consul General in HCMC, Vietnam.

More than 300 domestic and foreign businesses are showcasing their products and services at the exhibition in the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in HCMC from December 7-9. Along with exhibition stalls, the 11th edition of the expo includes events such as Vietnam Culinary Challenge, and the ASIA Food & Beverage Summit 2022.

On the first day of the event, USDA Cooperators and exporters from across the United States. These exhibitors provided visitors with information on their industry and offered a variety of food products from the US.

“USA Pavilion Opening Ceremony Food and Hotel Vietnam continues to be a great opportunity for US and Vietnamese companies to develop stronger ties that will foster closer business partnerships. All of the U.S. foods, beverages, and ingredients here have an important place in Vietnam’s retail, food processing, and service industries. We are proud to bring these top quality and delicious products to Vietnam.”, CG Susan Burns said.

Canadian National Pavilion at FHV 2022, unites more than 20 Canadian companies and associations, providing a great space for Canadian products discovery and business-to-business meetings. Canadian products on showcase include beef, fish and seafood, snacks, maple syrup, dairy, peas, alcohol and others. A series of cooking demos are being organised throughout the show. A Canadian reception is also being held on the margins to provide an opportunity for business networking and tasting of Canadian finest food products and ingredients.

Canadian participation this year demonstrates Canadian industry’s commitment to Vietnam as one of the most important markets in Canadian export diversification strategy. Since 2015, Vietnam has been Canada’s top trading partner among the ASEAN countries with agri-food and seafood being an important component of bilateral trade. In 2021, Canadian agri-food and seafood exports to Vietnam reached more than CAD$370 million.

The European Pavilion highlights organic products and ‘Geographical Indications’ (GI) – the EU’s own quality certification system to protect products unique to specific regions. The following product workshops and live cooking shows will demonstrate the products’ traditional production methods:

Every exhibitor in the Food and Hotel Vietnam 2022 is key in supporting farmers, ranchers, fishing industries, and other food businesses, as well as providing Vietnamese consumers with reliable and high-quality products, CG Susan Burns shared her thoughts.





