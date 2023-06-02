Fly in the era of technology with online check-in service

The Vietjet online procedure system is ready to serve domestic and international passengers, contributing to a relaxed flying experience.

With simple steps, passengers can complete online check-in prior to their flight on the vietjetair.com website or the Vietjet Air mobile app. Customers can choose their preferred seats, enjoy a relaxed flight experience, and avoid waiting or queuing at the check-in counters.

Experience flying in the age of technology with online check-in to save you time before heading to the airport.

For domestic flights, passengers can perform online check-in from 24 hours to 1 hour before departure. The online check-in time for international flights is from 24 hours to 90 minutes before departure.

For international flights, the online check-in service is available for Noi Bai Airport; Melbourne and Sydney (Australia); New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai (India). Vietjet continues to update the list of airports on its website.

Using a smartphone, passengers can easily check-in on the vietjetair.com website or the Vietjet Air app and save their boarding pass on their mobile device. This solution allows you to have more leisure time when traveling to the airport.

When booking flights with Vietjet, passengers can enjoy fast and convenient services and technology, especially the experience of modern aircraft operated by friendly and professional cabin crews. You can also savor delicious, fresh, and organic meals that reflect the global culinary culture.

@Zing News