Flooding affects Da Lat’s tourism industry

On June 23, images of several Da Lat City (Lam Dong) roads flooded with rainwater went viral on social media, causing a lot of tourists to postpone visits to this popular tourist destination.

by Linh Vu
The large amount of water poured in after the rain caused some roads in Da Lat city to drain in time (Photo: CTV).

In order to minimize local flooding, the Da Lat City People’s Committee Chairman (Lam Dong) signed a paper on June 28 asking for an urgent inspection and clearing of the drainage ditch system.

Recently, particularly on June 23, Da Lat had partial flooding as a result of heavy rain.

Traffic safety issues, damage to people’s property and life, and a negative social stigma all result from this circumstance, which is terrible for Da Lat’s reputation as a tourist destination.

The area’s drainage ditch system, particularly several downtown roadways, has to be promptly dredged and cleaned out, according to the chairman of the Da Lat City People’s Committee.

The Management Board of Construction Investment Projects and Development of the City’s Land Fund was also tasked by the leaders of the Da Lat City People’s Committee to assess and request that construction units have the proper construction solutions.

Construction units must regularly clean and sanitize, and do not let materials, soil, or sand overflow into ditches and drains, causing flow blockages and flooding in the construction area.

Coming to Da Lat this season, visitors cannot avoid the rains. Photo: Linh Huynh.

As was previously reported, on June 23, heavy rain and thunderstorms caused several city roads to flood, water to be washed into people’s homes, and vehicles to stall.

Many days after the occurrence, it was discussed on social media, leaving many travelers fearful that it might have an impact on their plans.

