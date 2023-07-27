Flights to Con Dao priced at less than 1.5 million VND

Vietnam Airlines introduces attractive flight offers to Con Dao with prices starting from 1,451,000 VND per way (including taxes and fees). This promotion aims to entice travelers to explore the breathtaking beauty of Con Dao during this year’s summer and autumn seasons.

Flying from Hanoi and the northern provinces to Con Dao takes less than 1.5 million dong

The program applies to flights between Hanoi, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, and Con Dao, connecting through Ho Chi Minh City; and between Hanoi and Con Dao, connecting through Can Tho.

Ticket sales are available from now until September 30, 2023, and the travel period is from now until November 30, 2023. Passengers can enjoy the offer by purchasing tickets through the official website, mobile application, authorized Vietnam Airlines ticket offices, and agents nationwide. Tickets are subject to conditions regarding departure dates and prices, which may vary depending on seat availability on the flights.

Currently, Vietnam Airlines operates 9 to 10 flights per day between Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao, and 5 flights per week between Can Tho and Con Dao. Therefore, passengers flying from northern provinces to Con Dao, connecting through Ho Chi Minh City or Can Tho, have plenty of convenient flight time options. Passengers and their luggage can also check in directly from the departure point to Con Dao without having to re-check in at the connecting point. Con Dao is a tourist destination not only appealing for its beautiful beaches and pristine natural scenery but also renowned for its sacred historical relics, closely linked to the heroic history of the nation's struggle. Con Dao possesses a mysterious charm that leaves a lasting and emotional impression on any traveler who sets foot here. Con Dao is a tourist destination not only attractive with beautiful beaches, pristine natural scenery, but also famous for sacred historical sites.