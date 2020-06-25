Flight volumes at the Vietnam airport completely recovered

Domestic passenger transportation volume at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has completely recovered, equivalent to the numbers before the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a representative of Noi Bai International Airport.

Particularly on weekends, people’s demand for vacation and travel has increased in response to tourism stimulus programmes launched by the Government and airlines. Flight volumes at the airport during these times have skyrocketed.

Currently, there are about 400-450 flights a day passing through the airport transporting more than 60,000 passengers (most of which are domestic flights).

Based on the flight plans of domestic airlines, domestic flight volume from the end of June to July 2020 is expected to increase by 20% compared to normal levels during the summer tourist season.

In order to better serve the increasing travel demand of passengers, Noi Bai International Airport has taken the initiative with measures to serve passengers as quickly as possible while carrying out airport procedures.

The airport has also coordinated with airlines to strengthen their support force and guide passengers at the check-in areas; coordinate with ground service companies to help late guests and ensure timely security inspections.

This article was originally published in NDO

