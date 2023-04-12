Flight Operations at Noi Bai Airport Disrupted by Dense Fog Impairing Visibility

Due to dense fog affecting the pilot’s vision, three flights bound for Noi Bai International Airport had to be diverted to another airport on April 11.

Bamboo Airways’ flight QH146 and Pacific Airlines’ VN6094 from Da Nang to Noi Bai had to return to their starting point as they were unable to land. Meanwhile, Vietjet Air’s VJ154 from Ho Chi Minh City to Noi Bai was diverted to Cat Bi airport in Hai Phong. Some other planes had to circle around and wait for better weather conditions, extending their landing time, local media reported.

A representative of Noi Bai airport noted that fog and low cloud ceilings have been present for the past two days, mostly in the evenings and early mornings, impeding the pilots’ visibility.

In the upcoming days, flights to and from the Northern region may need to be rescheduled due to weather conditions, and affected passengers will be informed of any changes.

“Fortunately, the airport has made investments in upgrading its equipment such as guiding lights and improving flight management methods, resulting in a reduction in the number of flights affected by bad weather compared to previous years,” the Noi Bai airport representative added.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that due to strong humid southeast winds, light rain, fog, and humidity will persist in Hanoi and the Northeast until April 14.

On April 15, weak cold air will come, with showers likely to occur in the North. The fog and humidity will then dissipate, according to local media.