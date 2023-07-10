FLC submits additional 100 billion VND for land payment in project in Ha Long

The People’s Committee of Ha Long City has recently reported to the Provincial People’s Committee and the provincial inspectorate on the results of the additional land use fee payment for the Urban Area project in Ha Khanh Ward, Ha Long City (Phase 1 and Phase 2) by FLC Group Joint Stock Company.

According to the report, the People’s Committee of Ha Long City stated that they have implemented Conclusion 32 dated September 26, 2022, of the provincial inspectorate regarding the enforcement of policies and laws in determining specific land prices for the implementation of the Urban Area project in Ha Khanh Ward, as well as Decision 2736 and Decision 2738 dated September 23, 2022, of the Provincial People’s Committee regarding the approval of additional financial obligations of the Urban Area project in Ha Khanh Ward (Phase 1 and Phase 2).

So far, FLC Group has submitted the complete additional land use fees for the Urban Area project in Ha Khanh Ward (Phase 1 and Phase 2) according to the aforementioned decisions, with a total amount of 94.6 billion VND. They have also paid the late payment fees, which amount to over 5.3 billion VND, as per the transfer order on June 14, 2022.

Previously, in March, the People’s Committee of Ha Long City requested the provincial authorities of Quang Ninh to partially revoke the Ha Khanh Urban Area real estate project by FLC due to the company’s debt to the state budget, amounting to nearly 100 billion VND.

Furthermore, in a document issued on February 20, the Provincial People’s Committee of Quang Ninh issued Decision 412/QD-UBND approving the illegal gains obtained by FLC Group through unauthorized water usage for golf course irrigation, imposing a fine of over 8 billion VND from FLC Group to the state budget.

Additionally, in accordance with the inspection conclusions regarding two projects (the Ngôi Sao Ha Long Golf Course project and the FLC Ha Long Conference Center, Service and Resort Complex and Villa project), the People’s Committee of Ha Long City has issued documents requiring FLC to pay for the forest trees within the revocation boundaries, totaling over 4.3 billion VND into the state budget.

However, FLC Group has not yet paid the aforementioned two amounts, totaling over 12.4 billion VND, corresponding to 7.25% of the allocated land area of 8,764 square meters provided by the Provincial People’s Committee to FLC Group (in Phase 2).

