FLC leader elected as Chairman of FLC Stone’s Board of Directors

FLC Stone Investment and Mining Corporation (AMD) has announced a series of resolutions by the Board of Directors regarding the dismissal, appointment of officials, and changes in the legal representative of the company.

Accordingly, Ms. Tran Thi Huong has been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors after Mr. Nguyen Duc Cong resigned. Meanwhile, Mr. Cong has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

According to her introduction, Ms. Huong was born in 1983 and holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Northumbria University (UK). She has many years of experience working in the ecosystem of companies related to FLC Corporation. Previously, Ms. Huong held the position of Deputy CEO at FLC Corporation since December 2022 before being appointed as the Deputy CEO in early March this year.

Prior to that, she also held the roles of CEO of FLCHomes Investment and Business Development Corporation, Director of Human Resources at Viet Hung Urban Development and Investment Corporation, and Head of Human Resources at FLC Corporation.

With the appointment of the new Chairman, the FLC Stones Board of Directors now consists of 5 members, including Ms. Tran Thi Huong (Chairman), Mr. Nguyen Duc Cong, Ms. Vu Thi Minh Hue, Mr. Bui Van Ngoc, and Mr. Nguyen Cong Lai.

In addition to the changes in the Board of Directors, the company has also approved the complete replacement of personnel in the Control Board. Specifically, the Board of Directors has dismissed 3 individuals, including Ms. Pham Thi Thu, Ms. Dang Thi My Dung, and Ms. Pham Thi Thuy Lien, from the Control Board.

Instead, the company’s Board of Directors has appointed 3 new individuals, including Ms. Nguyen Thi Thom, Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Hoa, and Ms. Nguyen Thi My Le, as members of the Control Board, with Ms. Thom assuming the role of Chairman.

