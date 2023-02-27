FLC General Director resigns

Born in 1976, Ms. Bui Hai Huyen has over 20 years of experience in management, leadership, consulting, and project implementation at many large enterprises. At FLC, she has been working for over 12 years and held the position of Deputy CEO since 2015. She was appointed as CEO in March 2020.

As of the current date, the female CEO of FLC has held the position for 3 years, including 1 year of leading the company after the legal troubles of some former FLC leaders.

Also on February 27, 2023, the FLC Board of Directors received two resignation letters from Deputy CEOs Dam Ngoc Bich and Le Thi Truc Quynh.

Ms. Dam Ngoc Bich was born in 1977 and was appointed as Deputy CEO of FLC in 2015, in charge of real estate business. Meanwhile, Ms. Le Thi Truc Quynh has been serving as Deputy CEO of FLC since 2020, with over 20 years of experience in the finance and banking sector.

Therefore, with the departure of CEO Bui Hai Huyen and two Deputy CEOs, a total of 6 high-level leaders have resigned from FLC since 2022.

At the second extraordinary general meeting scheduled to take place this weekend, the FLC shareholder council will have to elect additional members to replace Ms. Bui Hai Huyen and Mr. Dang Tat Thang – who also resigned from all positions at FLC and Bamboo Airways after 8 years of service in July 2022. The first meeting in early February could not be held due to the attendance rate being below 50% of the voting shares.