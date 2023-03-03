FLC appoints new CEO

FLC Group (FLC) has just announced the resolution appointing Mr. Le Tien Dung as CEO and Ms. Tran Thi Huong as Deputy CEO from March 2.

Mr. Le Tien Dung was born in 1977 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Hanoi University of Science and Technology. He was elected Chairman of FLC Faros Construction Joint Stock Company’s Board of Directors for the 2021-2026 term in November 2022.

Previously, Mr. Dung held senior positions in the management and administration of several technology/construction companies, such as Director of Energy Technology and Services Joint Stock Company, Deputy CEO of Lam Son Technology Development Joint Stock Company and currently also holds the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors cum CEO of Phat Dat Architecture and Construction Joint Stock Company.

Meanwhile, Ms. Tran Thi Huong holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Northumbria University, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK. Prior to her new role, Ms. Huong was Deputy CEO at FLC since December 2022.

Ms. Huong has many years of experience in senior management roles at Vietnamese real estate, securities, and education companies, such as CEO of FLCHomes Investment and Development Real Estate Joint Stock Company, HR Director of Viet Hung Urban Development and Investment Joint Stock Company, and Head of HR of FLC Group.

On February 27, FLC Group’s Board of Directors received resignation letters from the Deputy CEO cum CEO Bui Hai Huyen, and two Deputy CEOs, Ms. Dam Ngoc Bich and Ms. Le Thi Truc Quynh.

Therefore, with the departure of CEO Bui Hai Huyen and two Deputy CEOs, FLC’s former executive board has seen six senior leaders resign from 2022 to date.

At the upcoming second extraordinary meeting, FLC shareholders’ meeting will have to elect additional members to replace Ms. Bui Hai Huyen and Mr. Dang Tat Thang, who also resigned from all positions at FLC and Bamboo Airways after eight years of loyalty in July 2022. The first meeting in early February could not take place because the attendance rate was below 50% of the voting rights.