Flash News: OKX Announces Index Component Adjustments to Enhance Market Liquidity and Stability

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Jan. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 13, 2024.

OKX Announces Index Component Adjustments to Enhance Market Liquidity and Stability

OKX is set to make adjustments to the components and weights of several indices in order to improve market liquidity and index stability. The adjustments will take place between 6:00 am and 8:00 am UTC on January 18, 2024.

During the adjustment period, the index prices will be recalculated by considering the updated weights of the new components. This process involves weighting the prices of the components based on their respective weights. More information on the adjustments can be found here.

