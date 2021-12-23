The immune system protects our body. It helps to recognize and neutralize a wide variety of bacteria and viruses. Thanks to the immune system, our body can successfully exist.

Unfortunately, weakened immunity decreases the body’s resistance to diseases, wounds heal slowly, and tumors develop. A large number of factors affect the health of our bodies. Some of them lead to the risk of developing violations in the work of protective functions. So let’s consider five ways to boost your body’s natural defenses.

Give up bad habits!

Alcohol and smoking have a very negative effect on the functioning of the immune system. Regular alcohol intake affects the nervous system, which is in direct contact with the immune system. In addition, alcohol has a detrimental effect on liver function.

Smoking depresses the immune system but is not as strong as alcohol. Smokers are more likely to get sick, and studies have shown that such people have low levels of lymphocytes and platelets. Heavy smokers have low cancer resistance.

Eat healthy foods

The correct approach to nutrition is the primary component for an excellent immune defense of the body. The daily menu should be varied and include the required amount of vitamins, minerals, proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. It is necessary to eat a sufficient amount of vegetables, fruits, berries, fish and seafood, whole grain bread and cereals, dairy products, nuts, and honey. Ginger root, horseradish, flaxseed oil, and turmeric are also valuable for use. And natural honey is just a storehouse for replenishing vitamins and increasing the body’s resistance to infections.

Avoid sugar, which makes people more likely to suffer from diabetes. This can lead to poor wound healing and a tendency to develop ulcers. If it is difficult to cut out sugar, include sugar-free gummy vitamins in your diet as they help build a healthier body.

At the same time, do not forget about the intake of a sufficient amount of clean water – two liters per day for an adult. It will help remove toxins from the body and improve metabolic processes. Plus, do not lean on fatty, fried, smoked, and too salty foods. And also, give up food that contains fast fats, such as fast food.

Deal with stress

Being in constant stress significantly weakens the body’s defenses and leads to the appearance of chronic fatigue syndrome. The state of chronic stress leads to depletion of the nervous system, which affects the hormonal background and, as a result, the immune system as a whole of the body. Studies have shown that constant stress puts a significant load on the body’s protective functions, making a person more susceptible to viruses and bacteria.

Monitor your sleep patterns

During sleep, the level of melatonin, a hormone that helps the immune system repair, rises. Lack of sleep leads to a weakening of immunity. It is in a dream that cells are renewed, and the body’s strength is replenished. A weakened immune system cannot fully respond to pathogens on time and suppress them. This means that the rapid development of pathogens and associated complications can arise in the body. It is no coincidence that when a person falls ill, he experiences increased drowsiness – the body seeks to restore its strength. For the normal functioning of all body systems, it is necessary to sleep at least 7-8 hours a day.

Exercise

Physical activity has a beneficial effect on the body’s tone – the blood is saturated with oxygen, the sleep and wakefulness regime is normalized, it contributes to a surge of energy and an improvement in mood. During physical exercise, emotional release occurs, getting rid of stress – endorphins are produced. And this has a very positive effect on the body’s immune system because while you are in a state of stress, your defenses are dulled and cannot perform their functions.

Moderate sports are helpful at any age. They have a tonic effect on the entire body. Through regular exercise, you can strengthen the immune system and reduce the risk of seasonal illness by almost half. To maintain the immune system, 2-3 sessions per week are enough. It can be intense activities and quite light in terms of load – walking, cycling, or light jogging.

No doubt, heredity has a significant influence on the immune system, which we cannot affect in any way. But to stay healthy longer, full of strength and energy, we can strengthen our body thanks to all these simple recommendations. And remember – your health is in your hands!

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

