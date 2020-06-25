Fish Tank Gravel: Types, Benefits, And Disadvantages

Whatever substrate you choose for your aquarium is bound to add to the aesthetics of your arrangement. It will also assist you in providing your fish with the sort of environment where beneficial bacteria can develop and grow.

To keep live plants in the best fish tanks, gravel substrate is essential to aid healthy growth, and to help oxygenate the water.

Why gravel?

When it comes to a substrate for home aquariums, gravel is by far the most popular choice.

It comes in different sizes and a variety of colors. This makes it extremely versatile as a substrate. It is also affordable. Most fish lovers with aquariums prefer smooth gravel with a small diameter. This is because it has less chance of injuring the fish, while still offering secure anchor points for living plants.

If your tank is home to any fish species with delicate fins, you need to make sure the gravel you buy has no flinty, sharp fragments that could threaten the vulnerable caudal fins of your fish.

Much bottom-dwelling fish species have sensitive barbells or whiskers. They use these to rummage around in gravel looking for food morsels and other interesting detritus. It is dangerous if the gravel you use is large and sharp because it can damage or even rip off delicate barbels, which leaves fish susceptible to infection.

Plants in tanks

In the case of tanks that are planted with vegetation, gravel is a better choice of substrate. It offers plant roots a medium in which they can root securely. Some of the larger plant species have complex root systems. These require a lot of space in which to spread. This, of course, means a deeper layer of gravel will be needed.

The rate of growth rate, health, and the color of the plants in your tank will depend upon the quantity and quality of nutrients in your tank. To create a successfully planted tank, be sure that you include a nutrient layer beneath the gravel.

To do this, spread a one-inch layer of your nutrient on the tank’s bottom, and then heap a couple of inches of gravel on the top. If the tank holds more than 55 gallons, add a three-inch layer of gravel.

How much gravel?

Some gravels are more costly than others, so you must know exactly how much you need.

Gravel depths in aquariums depend on factors that include:

The tank’s dimensions

The fish species in the aquarium

The existence of live plants

Is there a canister or an under-gravel filter?

Tanks that contain up to 55 gallons, in general, require 1.5 or two inches of gravel substrate. Anything larger needs between three and four inches’ of the substrate.

If your tank has an under-gravel filtration system, you’ll require a little more substrate. For optimum efficiency, under-gravel filters call for coarse gravel pieces that are a little larger and enable waste to fall through onto the screen of the filter. If the gravel you use is too fine, the filter screen can easily become clogged.

